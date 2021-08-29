Northside High School teacher passes away after battling illness

Matthew Darby had been a teacher at Northside High School since 2016.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Northside High School agriculture teacher, Matthew Darby, passed away after battling illness on Saturday according to a post on the Northside High School Facebook Page.

"He made an incredible impact on the lives of his students. He was loved by his students, coworkers and everyone who knew him," the post said.

The school will be making psychologists, social workers, and mental health clinicians available this week to help students and staff deal with grief.

"We encourage anyone who needs support to reach out for help at any time," the school said.

Northside High School said its thoughts, prayers and condolences are with Darby's family at this time.