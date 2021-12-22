Northside Middle School mentoring program aims to help young men realize potential

The program's goal is to teach students the principles of manhood early on.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Northside Middle School recently launched a male mentorship program called "Successful Sirs."

The program's goal is to teach students the principles of manhood early on.

"Once I met him, my life changed. Since the first day of school, we've been like this -- our bond has been so close since the first day of school," said eighth-grader Javion Barker, as he talked about his assistant principal turned mentor, William Basby.

"He's a better man, so he made me one by adding me to this group," Barker said.

In October, Basby and Northside's school resource officer Darius Ingram started "Successful Sirs," and they serve as mentors to Javion and 15 other young men at Northside.

"We just want to promote manhood to these kids and teach them how to be productive citizens in the future," Basby said.

Basby says the goal of the program is to help young men realize their potential and build toward a strong and productive future.

"I feel like it's a great program because when I was younger, I had a mentor. I had several mentors to lead me in the right direction, and if it wasn't for those mentors, I wouldn't be in the position I am in today," said Basby.

Charles Nance is a seventh-grader at Northside Middle. He joined the program when it started, and says he's learned a lot ever since.

"You have to give respect to get respect back," said Nance, and Javion Barker agrees.

Both Barker and Nance say that their biggest goal is "to become a better man," which they say is already happening, thanks to Successful Sirs.

Barker said, "I felt like this was going to help me, and it's already helping me."