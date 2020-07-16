Ocmulgee Indian Celebration to be held online in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way the annual celebration of American Indian culture will be held this year

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from 2019's event.

The 2020 Ocmulgee Indian Celebration will be moving to an online format this year as events with large gatherings continue to be canceled across the south.

According to a post on the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, this year’s celebration will be held on Facebook.

They will be premiering videos on Sept. 19 and 20 that highlight different parts of native culture.

“The videos will include content such as dancing, storytelling, demonstrations, crafting, and cooking. If you miss the videos premiering, no worries, they will be saved on our social media to enjoy time and time again,” the park says.

As it gets closer to the event and the park schedules all the videos, you can set a reminder on your Facebook profile to be notified when the video will go live.

“We look forward to being together for more Ocmulgee Indian Celebrations in the future,” the park says.