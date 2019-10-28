MACON, Ga. — This week, folks across Macon will get a chance to connect and talk about topics aimed at bettering the community. One host tells us what to expect at the 'On the Table' event.

Wednesday afternoon tables at Just Tap'd will be filled with people talking about how to bring more growth to downtown Macon.

Host Scott Mitchell says the community-wide initiative is designed to bring people from different backgrounds together to talk about a wide range of topics.

"Our topic is leveraging the momentum of downtown," said Mitchell.

Other tables may discuss topics like mental health, inclusion, education, art, and more.

Mitchell says this is a unique opportunity that helps make the community stronger, safer, and more dynamic.

"I may never sit at a table with someone that doesn't look like me, think like me, act like me, talk like me. This gets me outside of my comfort zone and beside people that I can learn from," said Mitchell.

You can reserve a spot at different tables with other hosts all day on October 30. Conversations last about an hour and a half.

Last year, Mitchell hosted a table that connected people who are low income or homeless with community members. He says he learned there was a need for public bathrooms for the homeless downtown.

"So I wrote a grant to put a portable toilet downtown specifically to address that concern. We are currently in the process of getting that through county commission," said Mitchell.

He says he hopes he'll hear some fresh ideas at each table to keep the momentum going this year.

The event is between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. You can sign up to join a table online here.

