On the Water: Make a weekend out of camping and kayaking at High Falls State Park

JACKSON, Ga. — Since the start of the pandemic, one of my favorite things do to has been kayaking on Central Georgia’s area lakes.

Last spring, I purchased a 10-foot “entry level” kayak. It wasn’t expensive and it’s not super fancy, but it was easy to put on my car and bring to different parts of Central Georgia. I’ve been hooked on kayaking ever since.

This week, I traveled out to one of my favorite areas in Central Georgia -- High Falls State Park. It's located in Jackson, which is just a short ride up I-75 from Macon.

The park boasts everything you could want if you’re an outdoorsy person. It has a lake, campground, hiking trails and a beautiful cascading waterfall, which happens to be the largest south of Atlanta.

High Falls Lake itself is very friendly to kayakers. At just over 650 acres in size, it provides the perfect balance between having a large enough lake to explore without getting bored, while being small enough to ensure waves don’t get too large.

Putting your kayak into the lake is easy. If you’re bringing your own, there are two boat ramps within the park that you can launch from. If you want to rent a kayak, the state park provides those as well.

Once you’re on the lake, you can paddle around the various coves the lake has to offer.

Be sure to bring your fishing rod. You can do some fishing as long as you have a valid Georgia fishing license. The only hazard you’ll have to avoid while on the water is the dam. The dam is located very close to the entrance of the park, and is clearly marked by signs and buoys.

High Falls is much more than just a lake. It has a campground with 105 tent, trailer, and RV campsites. There are playgrounds for the kids to play on too.

You’ll find 4.5 miles of hiking trails, some of which include the beautiful views of High Falls.

Directions

To get to High Falls Lake and State Park, take I-75N. Get off on exit 198 and turn right (eastbound). Travel down about two miles and you’ll see the park to your right, with the actual waterfalls to your left.

Here is your forecast for High Falls Lake this weekend. Make it a day or a whole weekend out here on the water at High Falls State Park.

Looking for other things to do?

There are other things to do in Jackson, too. Dauset Trails and Nature Center is nearby. They only ask for a donation if you want to visit the animals. There you'll find otters, a cougar, and a barnyard area with chickens and pigs, among other things.

Here's a special weekend forecast for High Falls Lake (May 15-16). We'll see sunshine Friday evening through the weekend. Temperatures should feel comfortable in the 80s. We'll have low humidity and light winds around 5 mph.