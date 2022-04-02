One dead after crash on I-75 in Dooly County

According to a twitter post by GDOT West Central, a crash on I-75 southbound near mile marker 109 has all lanes blocked.

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a fatal crash in Dooly County on Saturday.

According to a twitter post by GDOT West Central, a crash on I-75 southbound near mile marker 109 has all lanes blocked.

According to Sgt. Harrison with the Georgia State Patrol a preliminary investigation shows a tractor trailer was parked in the emergency lane of I-75 due to a mechanical failure.

He says a red Hyundai was traveling in the middle lane and a white Toyota was traveling in the right lane.

The driver of the red Hyundai failed to maintain their lane and crashed into the white Toyota.

The driver of the red Hyundai then crashed into the trailer portion of the tractor trailer and suffered fatal injures.

The driver of the red Hyundai as been identified as 30-year-old Sean Lyle from Gainsville.

This incident is still under investigation.