Peach Blossom Cluster Dog Show hosted in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — At the Georgia National Fairgrounds on Saturday, folks were having a 'paw-some' time.

Dozens headed out to enjoy some furry friends at the Peach Blossom Cluster Dog Show in Perry.

The show started at 8 a.m., and was hosted by the Valdosta Kennel Club, Atlanta Kennel Club, Combined Specialty Clubs of Atlanta, and the North Georgia Hound Association.

Some of the different dog breeds competing included poodles, terriers, and Australian shepherds.

John Schumacher says his dog Quincy competed in best of breed.

"I've been showing about fifteen years. This is our annual migration south to Perry, and we do this once a year in April. It's a really good time, we have a lot of friends, and dogs, and we show them and have a great time together," he said.