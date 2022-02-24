Perry rodeo-goers could face ticket scalpers for sold-out weekend shows

The weekend shows have already sold out

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter has a few hundred seats available for the rodeo Thursday evening.

This weekend is sold out. Here's what it takes to keep the cowboys safe, as well as a warning for your wallet.

Luke Moore is a jack of all trades.

"I've been looking forward to this a long time," he said with a big grin.

Reaves Arena is like Moore's old stomping grounds.

He's from Iowa, first came to Perry in 2000, and now has a job with the outfit full-time.

"I saddle horses, wash horses, feed livestock," he rattled off.

He's modest because it's also his job to wrangle 1,500-pound beasts away from cowboys when they fall off in the bull-riding event, and to hear him tell it, it's another day at the office.

"You try to grab them by the face, and most times, you can grab them by the horns -- it's a good spot to get because they'll feel you grab them and they'll come to you to try to run you over," he explained.

Fun times.

Moore does this throughout the country, but he's not talking bull when he says he loves this weekend in particular.

"We look forward to performing in front of this crowd because they get wild and they get into the rodeo. The whole time so they're loud, they're interactive, so really, it's just kind of a big party," he described.

But folks at the rodeo warn if you want to get in on the party, watch out for scalpers.

The weekend shows have already sold out.

Maggie Lane is with the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

"A general rodeo tickets cost $30, and we've seen situations where people are purchasing $200 for a single ticket," she said.

She says they've had calls this year concerning suspicious pricing, but there is a mark on the paper you can spot to make sure folks aren't horsing around.