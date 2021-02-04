Washington County rodeo returns on Saturday

The ag center rodeo is back after having to reschedule three times due to COVID-19

TENNILLE, Ga. — Folks in Washington County can see racing, roping, and steer wrestling as the rodeo returns this weekend.

After having to reschedule three times due to COVID-19, folks in the Tennille area have been waiting for the return of the Washington County Ag Center Rodeo.

Gates open at 5 p.m. on Saturday and the rodeo begins at 7 p.m. Events include bareback riding, calf roping, steer wrestling. and many others.

Ag Center Chairman Eddy Turner discussed why people should come out and how the rodeo helps the community.

"It's a very family-oriented event," Turner said. "Everything -- everyone from little children to grandparents -- have a wonderful time. It's a family atmosphere. The benefits of this rodeo support this ag center and the agriculture in classroom like FFA (Future Famers of America) and 4-H," Turner said.