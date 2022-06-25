People celebrate Amateur Radio week during field day in Warner Robins

The event started at 2 p.m. at Central Baptist Church on Lake Joy Road.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Central Georgia Amateur Radio Club and Middle Georgia Radio Association held their annual Field Day in Warner Robins on Saturday.

The annual event kicks off a week long Amateur Radio Week where clubs and ham radio operators throughout the world attempt to contact as many stations as possible.

They invited the public to come and see what modern amateur radio can do and they learn how to get their own FCC radio license.

John Louth says the skills their teaching can come in handy in case of power outages or natural disasters.

"Also, they're trying to have separation from unused surviving infrastructure. If you need to get a message to Washington D.C., and the Middle Georgia area is without communications, we can get that message to Denver. They can get right on the internet, call Washington and get there. We don't have to send a message directly to Washington," he said.

The event is goes on 24 hours so if you missed out watching today you can see the fun in action on Sunday anytime before 2 p.m. at Central Baptist Church on Lake Joy.