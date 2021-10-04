Fort Valley community helps support family after house fire

The community has donated clothes and money to the Haugabook family, who have nothing after the April 1st fire.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — People in the Fort Valley are coming together to help a family who lost everything in a fire.

The house fire broke a week ago at a house located on Charles Drive.

“The smoke was so much it knocked me to my knees,” said Jimmy Haugabook.

Haugabook said his wife woke him up at eight in the morning in a panic.

“I screamed for everyone to stay down low, and we crawled to the front door.”

There were nine people in the house the morning of the fire, seven of them ranging from 1 to 20 years old.

“They said it could have been wiring due to the fire pattern,” said Haugabook.

His wife, April Butler, said everyone’s safety was the priority.

“I’ll do whatever I can to protect my children,” said Butler.

She said the people in Fort Valley have been supportive as they try to figure out what comes next.

“That’s the amazing part about it, these people don’t even know us. They hear our story, and they want to reach out and help.”

People like Tanha Davis. She said she’s asked everyone she knows to help how ever they can.

“Fort Valley is a small town, but when something happens, they come together,” said Davis.

Haugabook said he hopes to be able to continue to call Fort Valley his home.

“We’re trying to take it one day at a time to get back on our feet.”