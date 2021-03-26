Mother and daughter killed in Lizella house fire identified

The husband, 36-year-old Cody Whitaker, is also in critical condition in the hospital.

LIZELLA, Ga. — The names of a mother and daughter who died and a man who was airlifted to the hospital after a fatal fire in Lizella Tuesday morning are now identified.

Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones says 41-year-old Rochelle 'Shelley' Whitaker and her daughter, 5-year-old Coraline, died after a fire destroyed a home on Sofkee Circle around 4:30 a.m.

Rochelle's husband, 36-year-old Cody Whitaker, is still in critical condition in the hospital, Jones says. He was airlifted to the burn center in Augusta after fire crews found bodies inside the home.

On Tuesday morning, the Macon-Bibb Fire Department got the call.

"There was also a dog that they did get out of the house alive, and there was another dog that did perish from the fire," Bibb County Fire Chief Shane Edwards said.

Jones says he spoke with a neighbor who says they heard an explosion that sounded like firecrackers.

"And one of the other neighbors says she went to the end of the driveway and looked in the back, said it looked like a rainbow, but that was the fire," Jones said.

Edwards says the fire was under control around 5 a.m., which is when they could inside and search for possible victims.

"Our units went in to offensive attack mode and once they entered the front door of the structure, they did find a victim laying inside the front door of the house," Edwards said.