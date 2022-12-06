People take a trip to the past during the Dino Mobile Exhibit in Houston County

Children were able to see what it's like to discover a fossil, learn more about dinosaurs and also get their face painted.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — People in Houston County did not have to travel very far to have some summer fun on Sunday.

The Houston County Galleria took folks back to the age of the dinosaur.

Parents and their children made their way through the mall to get a limited time experience at the Dino Mobile Exhibit.

Children were able to see what it's like to discover a fossil, learn more about dinosaurs and also get their face painted.

And, of course, kids and parents got to meet Buster the T-Rex.

Kids circled around Buster to take photos and meet the dino up close.

Taquana Carswell recently realized that her daughter likes dinosaurs and was happy to give her little girl the experience.

"It was a very good experience and I think she really enjoyed it. So we even got some face painting in so it was good," she said.

The mobile exhibit opened on Saturday. Sunday was the final day.