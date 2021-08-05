Perry cancels all city sponsored events in August

The city says the move comes after they spoke with health officials about rising hospitalizations in Houston County

PERRY, Ga. — Effective Thursday, all city-sponsored events in Perry have been canceled for the next 30 days.

That includes events like Food Truck Friday (Aug 13), Perry Presents (Aug 20) and Workout in the Park (Aug 28).

The city said in a Facebook post that change comes after speaking with healthcare officials about the rise of hospitalizations in Houston County.

Face masks are also required to enter any city building or public meeting.

Earlier this week, Houston Healthcare moved its visitation up to the highest tier, meaning no inpatient visitors are permitted except for patients at end-of-life or when they’re needed for a patient’s physical safety, and no visitors for outpatient services.

That change applies to all Houston Healthcare locations, including: Houston Medical Center, the Perry Hospital, emergency rooms, Med-Stops, and diagnostic centers.