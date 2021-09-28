Treats on the Trail: Perry hosting Halloween-themed hike on Saturday

Kids will have the chance to get candy and meet their favorite movie characters

PERRY, Ga. — Kids in Perry will get a fun treat this weekend as Halloween season approaches

The city of Perry will host Treats on the Trail at Heritage Oaks Park on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 4-6 p.m.

The event is a unique trick-or-treating experience that includes a Halloween-themed hike and candy hunt.

Dream A Little Wish Entertainment is partnering with the city to bring a cast of magical characters, including Anna and Elsa from the movie Frozen, and Spiderman.

City of Perry communications manager, Tabitha Clark, encourages all kids to get as much candy as they can and have fun.

"If they come just in costume or just in their regular street clothes, just make sure you have a bag or a bucket ready," said Clark. "Get as many treats and candy as you can, and come out and meet the characters and enjoy this wonderful park."