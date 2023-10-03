A good boy in Perry Police Department, K9, receives donated protective vest

The vest comes from a Massachusetts non-profit that donates vests to police K9's nationwide.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PERRY, Ga. — A good boy in Central Georgia is getting a little extra protection.

Perry Police Department's K9 friend Dagger received a protective bullet and stab vest from a non-profit, Vested Interested in K9s.

It was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Ill., and on top of the extra protection, the vest will have an embroidered phrase: "Born to Love-Trained to serve-Loyal always."

The vest, which the department expects to arrive in around eight to ten weeks, weights around 5lbs, they say.

According to the press release, the vest has a value of around $1,900, but sponsors are on the hook for $987.