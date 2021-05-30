'The excitement is just contagious': Perry to get new lofts, restaurant

The restaurant on the bottom of The Commodore Building is still to be determined, but upstairs, there will be three lofts available to rent short term.

PERRY, Ga. — Looking for a new place to eat and stay in Downtown Perry?

Well, you're in luck.

Pretty soon the dirt lot on Commerce Street will turn into a two story building, with a restaurant on the bottom and lofts up on top.

"My husband and I love to go to Macon, go to dinner, stay in a loft. It's kind of a getaway without a getaway," says Meredith Lockerman, proprietor of the Commodore Building. "So, we knew we wanted that for Perry, but we weren't sure if everybody else did. The minute we started talking about it, everybody was so excited. The excitement is just contagious."

The building is named after the city's namesake, Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry.

He was a U.S. naval officer who became a national hero when he defeated a British squadron in the Battle of Lake Erie in the War of 1812.

The restaurant that will sit on the bottom floor is still to be determined, but upstairs, there will be three lofts available to rent short term.

There will be two one bedroom units and one two bedroom unit with a balcony.

"I really hope it jumpstarts all the things. More restaurants, more short term rentals, even long term rentals," Lockerman says.

Claire Brown says she definitely wants to see more lofts downtown.

"Hopefully, when there is more, I would love to live in downtown Perry. Having a little patio and just chilling. You're so close to everything," she says.

The back porch seating for the restaurant will back up to the rear of the Clover Wine Merchant.

Owner Michael Tomlin says he would love to join forces to make that alley a hidden oasis.

"With the infrastructure next door, myself, her business, you could have back little patios like hidden gems where you could have a cigar night or something like that," he says.

To leave your mark on the Commodore Building, you can buy a personalized brick that will make up the 'Perrydise Pathway.'

"Well, everybody is used to walking through this spot right here and it was gross for a long time. So, even though we are building this beautiful building, we didn't want to take away the walkability because that's Perry to us," says Lockerman.

If everything goes according to plan, they're hoping to open up around Christmas of this year. She says she can't wait to see it all come together.