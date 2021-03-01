Piedmont Brewery in Macon to close dining room due to staff contracting COVID-19

They plan to open their dining room back up on January 8.

MACON, Ga. — After four team members tested positive for COVID-19, Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen has closed their dining room.

According to a Facebook post by Piedmont, starting Sunday they will transition back to curbside delivery and to-go orders only.

The team members with COVID-19 are not experiencing severe symptoms at this time, according to the post.

The upstairs dining room is expected to open back up on January 8, giving time for other staff members to be tested.

The post says upon reopening, they will not be able to accommodate parties larger than 10 people and will ask patrons to wear a mask when entering the restaurant.

Hours are temporarily changed to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.