Cherry Blossom Festival pink pancake breakfast to be held at Luther Williams Field

This year's 'all-you-can-eat' pink pancake breakfast will be held outside to allow for social distancing

MACON, Ga. — A Cherry Blossom Festival favorite event is still happening this year -- just in a slightly different location.

According to an email from Macon-Bibb County; the Macon Bacon, the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, and festival organizers have teamed up for the ‘Makin Bacon and Pink Pancakes Breakfast’ on Saturday, March 20 and 27.

“We wanted to continue this annual and very popular event, both because of the sense of community it gives us all and to continue our ongoing support of the American Cancer Society,” said Interim Fire Chief Shane Edwards.

The breakfast will take place on both Saturdays from 7-10 a.m. at Luther Williams Field to ensure social distancing.

The fire department will be spacing people out in line, temperatures will be checked as people enter the field, and masks must be worn when not eating or drinking.

It’s $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 5 and older, and free for children younger than 5. That will get you ‘all-you-can-eat’ pink pancakes, bacon, sausage, and beverages. There will also be music and activities.

Proceeds from the breakfast will go to the American Cancer Society.