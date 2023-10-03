A plane has crashed in Washington County, emergency crews are on the scene

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Georgia — A plane has crashed in Sandersville, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a Facebook post, the crash happened in the 2000 block of Kaolin Road. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office asks drivers to use caution in the area as emergency crews are working on the scene.
Sheriff Joel Cochran said that they are in the process of trying to rescue two people who are critically injured.
13WMAZ will provide updates when additional information is made available.
