2 dead after police chase leads to wreck in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people are dead after a short car chase ended in a wreck in Warner Robins early Friday morning.

According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department, it happened around 1 a.m. in the 1200-block of Russell Parkway.

WRPD attempted to make a traffic stop for failure to maintain lane, but the vehicle sped off. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.