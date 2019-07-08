MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman says she's tired of problems with her apartment building, particularly when it comes to sewage backup. Quanteysha Pennyman is five months pregnant and is supposed to be on bed rest, but she can't even stay in her own apartment because of mold and a smell.

She said she can't stand the conditions she's in.

"You can see the mold and mildew where the flood has been constantly wet," Pennyman said.

She said last week, her toilet and bathtub backed up sewage all over the bathroom floor and near her bedrooms. The carpets are still wet and have mold growing. She said it's not the first time something has flooded in her apartment.

"Usually, it's the A/C or the washing machine that floods out, and they come in and they fix it and they vacuum up and spray the mold and mildew stuff down, and that's like a two-, three-day process, so you have to find somewhere to stay those two or three days," said Pennyman.

She said a paint company also came and left paint on some of her belongings and her kids' toys. This time she's been out of her apartment five days for repairs. Pennyman said she and her kids have also been locked out for two days and only got back into her apartment Tuesday after maintenance repaired the lock.

Now, the apartment has a lingering smell.

"Me and my kids are split up at the moment. They're with their dad and I'm staying with a friend because we cannot stay here, because the house smells like feces and sewage water is coming up," Pennyman said.

Pennyman said she's reached out to the corporate office of Sandy Springs, PK Management, but it wasn't until late Tuesday that she'd received any kind of response.

"I've been calling everybody, trying to make a move and figure out what you're going to do far as my situation, but it seems like it goes unseen -- it's minor and people forget that these are our homes," she said.

She said she'll keep calling until she's heard. Pennyman said she doesn't just want her apartment cleaned, she wants to move out of that apartment altogether.

