Prison inmate Ricky Dubose accused of killing two corrections officers in 2017 goes back to court

The hearing is Wednesday morning at the Putnam County Superior Court.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — The case of the second Georgia prison inmate accused of killing two corrections officers over four years ago goes back to court Wednesday.

Earlier this month, prosecutors and lawyers for Ricky Dubose argued pre-trial motions in his case.

Putman Sheriff Howard Sills says the defense is expected to object the make up of the jury pool.

The hearing starts at 9 a.m. in Putnam County Superior Court in Eatonton.

Back in September, a jury convicted Donnie Rowe of charges including felony and malice murder.

Rowe is now serving life without the possibility of parole.

Dubose faces the same charges.

Prosecutors say the two men killed guards Curtis Billue and Christopher Monica aboard a prison bus in Putnam County in the summer of 2017.

Dubose's trial is scheduled for this upcoming may.