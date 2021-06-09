'Provide the best care to as many people as possible': Two Monroe County firefighters newly certified as paramedics

"Having that advanced level allows us to provide the best care to as many people as possible," said Captain Christina Bramlett.

FORSYTH, Ga. — Whether it's COVID-19 or some other medical emergency, the care you get before you reach the hospital can mean the difference in life or death.

In Monroe County, two firefighters recently received certification as paramedics.

Andrew Dunlap said it's about saving lives.

"I wanted to be a paramedic to be able to provide the highest level of care from moving from an EMT, to an advanced EMT, up to paramedic," said Dunlap.

Cole Donaldson said the new training gives them skills to give patients a chance to even get to the hospital.

"As a paramedic you are able to look at cardiac rhythms and treat certain alignments that EMT cannot, push certain drugs that an EMT cannot," said Donaldson.

Captain Christina Bramlett said in a rural county having more people certified the better.

"Having that advanced level allows us to provide the best care to as many people as possible," said Bramlett.

Donaldson said it's all about better treatment for you in a medical emergency.

"Here in the rural community with our protocols and drugs that we carry, we're allowed to initiate treatments that aren't normally given until the patients are in the hospital setting. It allows for a better patient outcome," said Donaldson.

Buying valuable time that could save your life.

Captain Bramlett said they hope to keep growing to get staff to the paramedic level.