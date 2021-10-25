Public ice skating is back at the Macon Coliseum!

To maintain public safety and social distancing measures, ice skating will be limited to 150 people per session.

A favorite seasonal activity is back in action this fall.

Public ice skating is back for the 2021-2022 season, according to a press release from the Macon Coliseum.

To maintain public safety and social distancing measures, ice skating sessions will be limited to 150 people per session.

Each session is one hour, with a break in between to clean and sanitize the ice rink and surrounding spaces.

Tickets are available online starting today, or at the Macon Coliseum box office on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person and include a skate rental. The Coliseum encourages people to buy their tickets early to secure a spot, but tickets can be bought prior to the start of a skate session.

They are asking guests to use either card or to have exact change. Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis and once capacity has been reached, sales will close for that session.

Season passes are also available until Jan. 17, 2022. It'll cost you $120 to skate all season long.

Friday, Nov. 26: After-game skate

Saturday, Nov. 27: After-game skate

Sunday, Nov. 28: Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3: 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4: After-game skate

Sunday, Dec. 5: Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10: After-game skate

Saturday, Dec. 11: After-game skate

Sunday, Dec. 12: Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20: Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21: Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22: Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23: Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 24: Noon, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 26: Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27: Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28: Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29: Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30: Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31: Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m.

Skaters should plan on arriving early and doors will open 15 minutes early to allow for everyone to get in and pick up their skates. Don’t forget your socks!

This year, visitors will keep their shoes under their chair while they skate rather than exchanging them at the skate counter. There is also a clear bag policy for this skate season in order to come into the venue.

Masks are not required, but encouraged.

For more information, check out the Macon Coliseum’s website.