Puppy Love adoption & yoga event kicks off at Fall Line Brewery

MACON, Ga. — Folks at Fall Line Brewing Company had a paw-some day on Sunday at the Puppy Love adoption and yoga event.

Yoga began at 11 a.m., and exercisers were joined by adorable work-out buddies from Pawsome Southern Rescue.

People could play with the puppies while de-stressing through yoga, and there were several opportunities with their new furry friends.

There were 50 spots for the event, and all of them were filled. Tickets were $5 apiece, and all the proceeds went to Pawsome Southern Rescue.

The Rescue brought out over 23 dogs and lots of pups, and also brought out more for the adoption event that followed the yoga class.

Pawsome Southern Rescue is foster based, and are always accepting new foster pets.

The Rescue is located at PetSmart in Warner Robins every Saturday from 11a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can find pictures of all their available animals on their Facebook page.

The Rescue also offers spay and neuter services occasionally, and they hold food banks.