Man wanted for questioning in north Macon apartment complex homicide

The victim was found shot to death in the parking lot of the Legacy at River Crossing apartments

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man who investigators want to question about an April homicide.

According to a news release, 20-year-old Micah Lester also has an active warrant for theft by receiving, unrelated to the homicide investigation.

Lester’s last known address was at the North Ingle Apartments.

Anyone with information can call Inv. Omar Sanders at 478-951-6896.

CASE HISTORY

The homicide investigation began on April 15 at the Legacy at River Crossing Apartments in north Macon.

Deputies say they were called about shots fired around 5 a.m. and when they got to the scene, they found a man dead in the parking lot from several gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Cameron Ashley.