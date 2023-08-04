'Rather be safe and prepared than sorry': Macon teens and women learn self-defense at Frank Johnson Recreation Center

37.4% of women here in Georgia have actually experienced being sexual violence. Alpha Rho's Macon sorority chapter says they wanted to provide a class for women

MACON, Ga. — One in four women experience sexual assault in their lifetime. That's according to the CDC.

One Macon sorority is bringing awareness to sexual assault. The group hosted a self defense class at the Frank Johnson Recreation Center teaching women and teens to be prepared for anything.

Have a plan, don't be a target, and trust your instincts!

That's what some women are learning at this self defense class. They say sexual assault can happen to anyone, anywhere, and at anytime.

"37.4% of women here in Georgia have actually experienced being stalked, domestic dispute, a different type of sexual violence,” says President of the Alpha Rho Macon Chapter of Lambda Kappa Mu, Lisa Soloman.

Established in 2017, the business sorority organizes many community events, including this one. They wanted to open it to teens and women.

"It's a definite need as far as knowing different things and being able to defend themselves in different situations,” says Soloman.

Guest speaker Stephanie Whitehead is a Victim Witness Coordinator for the Solicitor General's office.

"The scars that I endured was here, but I’m still alive.”

Whitehead is also a domestic violence and sexual assault survivor.

"We’re spreading awareness of domestic violence and sexual assault. The signs of it, the effects, and how someone could potentially get out of a deadly situation,” she explains. “People don't do anything about their situation because they don't know how. So, education is very important.”

That's where Paige Slocumb from Safe Alone– a non-profit that teaches women's self defense– comes in.

The organization was created after Slocumb’s older sister, Jenny, was kidnapped, raped, and was killed in 2006.

“Remember Jenny,” she says.

Slocumb says you should never go somewhere alone. Always have a weapon or person by your side.

Be aware of where your surroundings are, of where you park, and who you talk to.

Be prepared to escape or defend yourself.

Ella Ingram says she took this class because women have to be cautious.

"I get off at night and being a woman in her 50s at night going to her car, I wanted to feel a little bit more in control,” she explains.

Ingram says anyone could benefit from this class.

“The most valuable part that I learned is that every part of my body helps me with being safe. Some of the areas I did not know was useful in helping me become safe.”

17-year-old Zoe Daniels is the youngest participant. She says young women like her often feel uncomfortable and unsafe.

"I'd rather be safe and prepared, than sorry,” she says.

Daniels says hearing other women's stories of their experiences left a big impact on her.

“This is someone saying that this did happen, and it just makes it feel 10 times more real,” Daniels says.

She says she's grateful for the training.

"She showed us ways to protect ourselves and defend ourselves. I think that's the most important thing I got from it.”

Daniels says that classes like this should be taught in schools to give perspectives to younger people, especially men.

“This is what women have to go through because they’re afraid of people who look like you, and it’ll just make people more aware in general.”

Safe Alone shared other tips if you're approached by a suspicious person:

Make eye contact.

Fight your inner woman. Don't be courteous to someone who makes you uncomfortable.

If they try to attack you, run.

If you can't run, fight.

Stay put, do not get taken to a second location.

Do anything to get others attention to get help

Scream, yell, honk your horn, and set off the car alarm.





Safe Alone says their classes are completely free.