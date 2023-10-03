Teen fatally shot on Bloomfield Road in Macon

x
MACON, Ga. — A Macon teen is dead after being shot in a home on Bloomfield Road Saturday.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says it happened around 2:30 p.m. at 5874 Bloomfield Road. 

In a release, Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle drove by the residence and someone shot several times. 

15-year-old Ozias Gore died at Atrium Health Navicent Trauma Center around 3:30 p.m. Jones said Gore was shot at least once in the back. 

This is Macon-Bibb's 16th homicide of the year.

This incident is still under investigation.

13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they become available.  

