MACON, Ga. — In an effort to crack down on what he calls hubs of criminal activity, Macon-Bibb District Attorney David Cooke's office filed a complaint against a Macon hotel after several criminal investigations.

Cooke said his office filed a complaint against the owner of the Regency Inn & Suites because it's been involved in crimes like solicitation of sodomy, pimping, and human trafficking.

"This complaint stems from multiple prior investigations," said Cooke.

He said law enforcement received more than 130 emergency calls about the criminal activity.

He said the complaint lists "theft, aggravated assault, gang activity and other serious crimes" that happened at the hotel.

Cooke said the investigations leading up to the complaint happened during the last two years. He said he expects the owner to do a better job of taking care of guests and creating a safe environment for the people there.

"You have a responsibility when you have a hotel like this. You can't be so lax that you are encouraging criminal activity to take place," said Cooke.

Sabrina Burse called the hotel and left a message for management and the owner but has not gotten a response.

The complaint lists the owner of the hotel as Pareshkumar Patel.

RELATED: Candidates in Macon's DA race trade accusations ahead of election day

RELATED: Bibb deputies investigating after bullet hole found in DA David Cooke's car

RELATED: Meet the candidates running for Macon district attorney

RELATED: Child abuse cases going unreported in COVID-19 crisis

RELATED: Macon District Attorney says domestic violence resources still available during COVID-19 crisis

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.