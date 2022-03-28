'This has got to be traumatizing': Residents concerned about possibly-condemned Macon apartments

Residents are packing up and moving out already

MACON, Ga. — People at Miga Villa Apartments on Bloomfield Road are wondering whether they'll still have a roof over their heads. They say they're hearing that the buildings are being condemned.

We went out there to talk to people about their worries and to see if what they're hearing is true.

Bibb County is saying that the apartments aren't condemned, but Code Enforcement is looking into people's complaints on the building.

13WMAZ spoke to people at Miga Villa who talked about broken doors, electrical problems, rats, and no refrigerators for weeks. Jermaine Evans is helping his daughter move out. He says they heard about the apartments being condemned last week.

"You know, you go to work, come home, and now you have no home to come to. There's little children that live out here and everything, so this has got to be traumatizing for them,” Evans says.

Tammie Chin just moved in two weeks ago.

"We haven't even unpacked totally,” she says.

Chin says she was shocked to hear neighbors talking about the complex being condemned, but says she's seen the problems in her own apartment.

"I was going over there this morning with a list of things for her to fix,” Chin says.

She says that she's had a leaky roof and electrical problems. Most of the complex is already vacant and decaying, but Gail Ribac, who says she owns the complex, claims that she's taking care of it.

"Yes, repairs needed and will be addressed at this time because I already found, basically, contractors to do it, but it's not to the point like they wanted to do,” Ribac says.

While we were speaking with Mrs. Ribac, people started yelling at her saying she was lying about conditions in the building. They claimed she hasn't made repairs to their apartments at all.

Bibb County spokesman Chris Floore says they don't know when Code Enforcement will finish looking into these complaints.