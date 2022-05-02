Riders compete in Equinety Frostbite Races at the Georgia National Fairgrounds

Barrel racing is a rodeo event in which a horse and rider attempt to run a cloverleaf pattern around set up barrels in the fastest time.

PERRY, Ga. — People were off to the races on Saturday during the Equinety Frostbite Races at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

The competition was hosted by the Good Times Barrel Association (GTBA). It was a multiple day event that began on Thursday and ends Saturday at 9 p.m.

Barrel racing is a rodeo event in which a horse and rider attempt to run a cloverleaf pattern around set up barrels in the fastest time.

There were 447 entries for the races and the winner took home $150,000.

Over $1,613,000 in cash and prizes have been awarded since 2019 at GTBA events. Over $437,000 was paid out in 2020 at 11 events according to the GTBA website.