Mental Health Monday: R.I.S.E. program helps Macon youth heal from trauma

The initiative partners with the Family Counseling Center of Central Georgia to help provide mental health services to young people.

MACON, Ga. — One Macon program is aiming to help young people heal from their past for a better future.

The 'R.I.S.E. Program' aims to support the mental health of kids around Bibb County by helping traumatized young people put their lives back together so they don't fall into a cycle of crime themselves.

A $750,000 dollar federal grant is helping pay for it.

"As a career prosecutor for over 17 years, I spent a lot of time in juvenile court and seeing that, I saw the trauma that a lot of our kids experienced," District Attorney Anita Howard said.

Seeing that trauma motivated her to provide some hope for those teens.

"That is what the R.I.S.E. initiative is about, restoring inspiration by success and education," Howard said.

They identify youth hit by childhood traumas. Howard says her work shows that kids that experience those traumas are more likely to turn to crime later.

"If we can identify those children at a very young age then we can help provide services to them to mitigate that trauma," explained Howard.

Patty Gibbs, the executive director at the center, says it's already making a difference.

"The relationships with their family members have improved greatly. They were headed down a path that they really didn't understand," Gibbs said.

"If we can get our youth to believe themselves, others and their dreams. i know we will have a safer community," Howard said.

The program has many partners from law enforcement all the way to counselors and other community organizations. Since the initiative started it has helped over 100 kids and teens.