After nearly 40 years in business, Dublin BBQ spot heads to 'hog heaven'

Patrons of Roberson BBQ came together one last time to enjoy their favorites before the doors closed for good

DUBLIN, Ga. — After nearly four decades in business, the owner of a popular Dublin restaurant is hanging up her apron.

Nadine Coleman is the owner of Roberson BBQ, which has been a staple in Laurens County since 1984.

Coleman's parents started the restaurant and she started out by helping them before eventually becoming its owner and cook. She says that her age is a big reason for the closing.

"I want to enjoy my life, the little bit I have left, and you know just consume my time with my family," Coleman said.

She and her family decided to celebrate the closing of Roberson by offering customers a full list of all their menu items, rather than the traditional rotating menu.

Coleman's granddaughter, Dierra Roberson, says that she will miss visiting the restaurant.

"It's different cause it's like every day she's here, we come down here, we visit, we get something to eat and then we go about our day," said Dierra. "But that's going to be a change because we don't really have a hangout anymore."

Wednesday's 'farewell' menu included ribs, fried chicken, pork chops, baked macaroni and cheese, sweet potato pie, collard greens, rice, steamed cabbage, and many more popular items.

Coleman says she will miss running the restaurant.

"I enjoy my friends that have been supporting me all these years," she said. "I enjoy doing what I do, though. I love my people right here and I think they love me because they're coming up here to support me for the last time."