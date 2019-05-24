Memorial Day services started a little early in Warner Robins Thursday.

Leaders at Robins Air Force Base came together to remember their fallen airmen.

The 43rd annual Airmen's Memorial Service is a tribute to about 40 former Air Force members who sacrificed it all.

The base also unveiled a new monument. Major Christa Sechrist says it means so much to her to serve our country. "What it means to be able to serve in this great country, to be able to serve in the world's greatest Air Force, to have a role, to be considered a part of a team and the bigger picture -- it's an absolute honor and privilege to be here," she said.

