Rosa Taylor Elementary in Macon recovering after damage in surrounding area

MACON, Ga. — Crews were still cleaning up damage from severe weather in Macon on Wednesday.

Chris Floore with Macon-Bibb County said that the area around Rosa Taylor Elementary School was their primary focus for clearing away storm damage.

"Every house in the neighborhood had a tree on it except ours and our next door neighborhood," said Max Wood.

The school was closed on Wednesday, and initially, faculty and staff were told report to Rosa Taylor at noon, but due to the extent of the damage surrounding the school and the lack of power in the building, faculty and staff worked from home while crews cleared roads and trees in the area.

The Bibb County School District canceled classes for students, both virtually and in-person, as they attempted to get the power back on.

On Tuesday, damage from severe weather blocked access in and out of the school due to downed trees and powerlines.

Both staff and students were stuck inside Rosa Taylor until 6:15 p.m.

Barbara Ogletree works at Rosa Taylor and was thankful that no one was hurt and that students cooperated to stay safe.

Stephanie Hartley with the district says they expect the school to return to normal operations and for students to be back in class on Thursday.

All other schools in Bibb County returned to classes on Wednesday morning.