Rose Hill Cemetery offering $1,000 after gate tampered with overnight

MACON, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this article is from a previous story about cleanup efforts at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Rose Hill Preservation & Restoration Inc. is asking for the communities help to find out who tampered with the cemetery's gate overnight on Sunday.

The non-profit say they received a $1,000 reward for anyone who can positively Identify the people involved in damaging the gate at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Anyone with information will remain anonymous and receive the reward in cash.

You can see the security footage from the incident on the Rose Hill Preservation & Restoration Inc. Facebook page.

Joey Fernandez is a Rose Hill Preservationist and he says he's frustrated when people come to the cemetery at night to vandalize it.

“It’s really sad to know that people have no respect for the past and they just want to destroy it,” Fernandez said. “That’s just a sad thing. I mean we need to teach people that it’s wrong.”