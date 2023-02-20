'It gets confusing': Roundabout could come to busy four-way stop in Warner Robins

Warner Robins council will vote to work with Houston County to bring a roundabout to Osigian Boulevard and Margie Drive four-way stop.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County is growing, and with that comes more traffic. Both Warner Robins and the county have been working on how to fix issues with one busy four-way stop.

In 2021, we told you about the four-way stop at Osigan Boulevard and Margie Drive. At that time, Warner Robins leaders told us they felt the stop was outdated. On Tuesday night, Warner Robins council could take the following steps to update it.

Megan Western talked to folks about the busy intersection and the city's plans to fix it.

Sitting at the center of many business offices, Calvin Lang says the four-way stop can see a lot of traffic.

"It was basically about three or four cars sitting there waiting in line," says Lang.

As the day goes on, the lines can get long and confusing. Darlene Havener says she stops at the four-way stop on her way to her appointments, which sometimes gets dangerous.

"You have people who want to run the stop sign, and they don't know when their turn is. It gets confusing," says Havener.

In 2021, the city decided a roundabout would be the best fix. However, the project was never completed, and now they want to see it through.

"I think that will probably help with congestion, but then again, we hope that people can use the turn about the right way," says Havener.

She says the roundabout by her house sees less traffic, but people drive through smoothly.

"I'm sure this one will. It may take a little while, but they'll get it," she adds.

Lang says he doesn't know that there will be much difference.

"It's basically the same thing as you are coming to a four-way stop except your yielding instead of coming to a complete stop," he says.

If the council approves, the county will lead the project, and the city will hire a consultant to create the design.