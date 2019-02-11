WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins is taking steps to make one of the city’s main highways more attractive.

A proposed ordinance going to the planning and zoning board would set new rules for any businesses coming into a five-mile stretch of Russell Parkway.

It covers the area between I-75 and Houston Lake Road.

Warner Robins Community Development Director Sherri Windham said when businesses start building in that area, they could see some new building requirements.

“We’re wanting to make it more aesthetically-pleasing so it doesn’t look like the Watson Boulevard area where they had older building regulation,” said Windham.

The proposed overlay ordinance would dictate building materials, like brick and wood, along with certain color schemes and landscaping designs.

But this left many people on social media wondering what would happen to existing businesses? Would they have to pay to make changes to their building?

“They would just be grandfathered in with the ordinances under which they were built,” she said.

Current businesses would only have to follow the guidelines if they are sold or torn down.

Kris Carr, who owns Silly Frilly Frog on the area of Russell Parkway that would be covered by the rules, said he doesn’t think it’s a bad idea.

“Uniformity typically makes an area more inviting. Sometimes the clutter of businesses trying to draw attention to themselves takes away from the overall appeal of the community,” said Carr.

Windham said she also wants to clear up one more misconception.

“The businesses over there were thinking they would have to comply with these regulations right now before it was ever developed, but that’s not the fact.”

Windham said while they are dictating what these businesses can look like, they aren’t dictating what types of businesses can go in the area.

The proposed ordinance will go in front of Planning and Zoning on November 12th and then they will submit their recommendations to mayor and council.

RELATED: Boomtown Warner Robins: Houston County population boom a decades-long trend

RELATED: Boomtown Warner Robins: Mike's Hot Dogs and Hamburgers stands test of time

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.