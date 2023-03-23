Scene13: Macon200's Bicentennial Art Show set to open Friday

The show will run on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of the year.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon200's Bicentennial Art Show celebrates not only 200 years of Macon but also local artists.

Textile artist Wini McQueen has displayed her art in Japan and San Francisco, to name a few places. She had the idea to bring art to the Macon Mall for Macon's Bicentennial.

"This is a real opportunity for all of us," says McQueen.

The mall's upper level features an art exhibit where you can find McQueen's work displayed. One piece extends two levels. Beyond that work of art is a room where you'll discover works on display from over 20 local artists.

"A Bicentennial is a way to reflect on history and to think about our bright future together," says Julia Morrison, who's part of the Macon Bicentennial committee.

Morrison says 100% of the artwork sold there will go to the artists—the theme for their spring show blossoming, which Morrison says represents the community.

"The Macon Mall area and the Eisenhower Corridor is blossoming itself. We are going to be building new exciting things like the amphitheater and revitalizing this whole area. We as Maconites are blossoming in our history and our future, and we're showing that in our vibrant and colorful artwork," says Morrison.

The exhibit features 3D art and even a hand-painted mural, all by artists in our area.

"Macon artists are the best of the country, and great art happens here and starts here locally," says Morrison.