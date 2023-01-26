Scene13: Georgia native, Storm Reid, stars in new movie that just hit the big screen

Get your popcorn ready and let those seats recline for Reid's latest movie as she plays a young girl named June as she searches for her missing mom.

MACON, Ga. — All right movie fanatics, popcorn lovers, and thrill seekers, there is a new film recommendation coming your way.

The movie "Missing" hit theaters less than 6 days ago.

"I started acting acting at 3 so it hit me pretty early. I told my mom I wanted to be on TV and that I wanted to be a superstar and thank God she listened," actress Storm Reid said

Now, the 19-year-old Georgia native is starring in a movie all while juggling school at the University of Southern California.

"I am a firm believer in going after your dreams and not taking no for an answer," Reid said.

Even though she chose to go to the sunny shores of California for college, she claims Georgia as her home.

Of course, she knows what Central Georgia has to offer, especially Macon.

"I have family in Macon. It was a place my dad grew up, between Atlanta and Macon, been to Macon a few times. It's always a good time, family, friends and love," she said.

Get your popcorn ready and let those seats recline for Reid's latest movie as she plays a young girl named June as she searches for her missing mom, played by Nia Long, when they are on vacation.

"It's probably been my most challenging role because of having to film on computers, phones and watches. I had to operate the camera sometimes," Reid said.

She says she and June aren't that different as June navigates being a young teen trying to figure who she is.

"Missing" offers movie-goers a lot of twists and turns but at the end of the day it's about connection.

"Love, the movie is about unconditional love, sacrifice, growth and self discovery. I hope that shines through the entertainment," Reid said.