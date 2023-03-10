Second man arrested in January triple shooting of Macon family

According to a post by the Jones County Sheriff's Office, Shaun Mills is in the Calhoun County Alabama jail waiting to be extradited back to Georgia.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Friday morning, there is another person in jail with ties to the January triple shooting of a South Bibb family that left one man dead and his wife and daughter hurt.

According to a post by the Jones County Sheriff's Office, Shaun Mills is in the Calhoun County Alabama jail waiting to be extradited back to Georgia.

They say the U.S. Marshals Service task force, Gulf Coast Fugitive task forces, and the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department worked together to arrest Mills.

He is the brother of Terrell Mills, who is currently in jail charged with the shooting death of Pinal Kumar Patel and injuring his wife and daughter in their driveway at 361 Thoroughbred Lane in January.

The Bibb arrest warrant says investigators found messages on Mills' phone about the Macon shooting.

Both men also face charges in Jones County for the armed robbery at a convenience store and a home invasion.