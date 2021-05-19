Second person charged after fatal shooting at Jones County party

Sheriff Butch Reece says the alleged shooter's sister helped him escape to Texas, where he was later captured by US Marshals

GORDON, Ga. — A second arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a young mother at a party in Gordon.

On Tuesday, 26-year-old Jeremy Xavier Butts was arrested by US Marshals in El Paso.

On Wednesday, Butts’ sister, Cierra, turned herself in to authorities and was charged with hindering apprehension of a criminal.

According to Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece, Cierra helped her brother flee to Texas after the fatal shooting. Reece says she’s since bonded out, but she may be facing more charges.

CASE HISTORY

The fatal shooting happened early Sunday morning at a house party on Nitrogen Road. Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece says a fight broke out, and then Butts began shooting.

The gunfire killed Jada Simmons, a 20-year-old woman with a one-year-old child. Reece says she was an innocent victim.

On Monday, one of her friends did a story with 13WMAZ urging anyone with information to come forward.

"She was a mother. She was a young mother. She had her whole life ahead of her, her baby's life ahead of her," said Ashley Smith.

Investigators say the party where Simmons lost her life was organized by the Piru street gang out of Milledgeville, and that they only got information after her family and friends pleaded for tips on social media.