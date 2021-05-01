Macon-Bibb Commissioner Seth Clark selected as mayor pro tem

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Commission voted 6 to 3 Tuesday to select newly sworn-in commissioner Seth Clark as its new mayor pro tem.
The vote unseated District 9 Commissioner Al Tillman who has held the mayor pro tem position since 2018.
The duties of mayor pro tem include filling in for the mayor at events, running the Commission Board Meetings when the mayor is absent, and serving on the Committee of Committees, which assigns Commissioners to Committees.
Clark said in a statement, “I’m honored to have been elected to serve our county over the next year as mayor pro tem. As mayor pro tem, I am committed to making our local government as efficient and effective as possible and to making sure every commissioner has an equal voice at every step of the legislative process. As elected officials, we owe that to the people we serve. As has been evident over the past several days, as individuals and organizations came together to quickly open the Brookdale Warming Center, when we work together, we can accomplish great things for our community. I look forward to continuing to join with Mayor Miller and my fellow commissioners in this same spirit of collaboration and community service. Together, not apart, we will move Macon-Bibb forward,” Clark wrote in a statement.
Seth Clark represents the county’s fifth district which was formerly held by Bert Bivins. Clark won the election in August after defeating opponent Carlton Kitchens.
Clark attended Mercer University and has experience working in the state capitol and with nonprofit organizations. He is the owner of a public relations firm, Harbor Strategies.
Clark said he has plans to address blight with stricter enforcement for code citations and create access to healthy food.