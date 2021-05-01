Macon-Bibb Commissioner Seth Clark selected as mayor pro tem

Clark said in a statement, “I’m honored to have been elected to serve our county over the next year as mayor pro tem. As mayor pro tem, I am committed to making our local government as efficient and effective as possible and to making sure every commissioner has an equal voice at every step of the legislative process. As elected officials, we owe that to the people we serve. As has been evident over the past several days, as individuals and organizations came together to quickly open the Brookdale Warming Center, when we work together, we can accomplish great things for our community. I look forward to continuing to join with Mayor Miller and my fellow commissioners in this same spirit of collaboration and community service. Together, not apart, we will move Macon-Bibb forward,” Clark wrote in a statement.