MACON, Ga. — Several people are displaced due to a fire at a Macon apartment complex on Sunday.

According to Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins, the fire department got a call about a fire at Waverly Pointe Apartments located at 624 Forest Hill Road around 4:15 p.m.

He says crews contained the fire to one unit, B3.

No one was injured, but Riggins says six to eight people are displaced.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The fire has been extinguished, but case is still under investigation.

