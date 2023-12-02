'Shine' Exhibition lights up downtown Macon's Third Street

People braved the rain with rain jackets, boots and umbrellas to get a glimpse of the new public art installation.

MACON, Ga. — Rain or "Shine"-- Macon's new public art exhibit, coincidentally named Shine, lit up Third Street in downtown for the first time Saturday night.

The exhibition features lighted art and projections by Atlanta-based artist Darya Fard and Macon artist Craig Coleman.

The exhibition features lighted art and projections by Atlanta-based artist Darya Fard and Macon artist Craig Coleman.

The opening show Saturday night included live music from Bootz and Katz who were playing from the Bibb Theatre.

NewTown Macon and a nonprofit, Dashboard, paired up to put on the show.

The hope is to bring attention to some of Macon's most iconic vacant downtown buildings through the art.

Mercer University professor and artist Craig Coleman says he spent about two months creating his piece that's now featured above the theater.

“I did a little bit of research on the history of the theatre, and I wanted to make it reference the fact that this place showed films on a regular basis. I wanted to reference the Cherry Blossom Festival… Things that are part of Macon and Macon's culture and history. There's a lot of subtle references to all of that stuff,” Coleman said.