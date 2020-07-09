Sparta man charged with murder after man’s stabbing death

The GBI has charged 29-year-old Bernard Hall with Bradford Morris' murder

SPARTA, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from Sunday night prior to the announcement of charges.

A 29-year-old man is in jail on a murder charge after a stabbing that happened Sunday night.

According to a news release from the GBI, the suspect is identified as Bernard Hall.

It says Hall is charged with aggravated assault and the murder of Bradford Morris, age 34.

The GBI says Hancock County deputies responded to a car wreck on Georgia Highway 15 around 6:30 p.m.

At the wreck, deputies found Morris had been recently stabbed. He was pronounced dead and his body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Sparta Police then requested the GBI assist with an aggravated assault investigation around 6:45 p.m.

Hall has been booked into the Hancock County Jail and the investigation is ongoing. The findings will be turned over to the DA for prosecution once it concludes.

The stabbing was the second violent and fatal incident the GBI was requested to help investigate in Hancock County on Sunday.

Earlier that morning a shooting left a man dead and six other people injured.