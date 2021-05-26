Springdale Elementary says goodbye to 5th graders with walkthrough celebration

Teachers and families gathered to celebrate students who are moving on up to middle school

MACON, Georgia — No more teachers, no more books and...no more online learning!

Bibb and Houston County wrapped up a most unusual school year Wednesday, and one school did something special for their fifth graders who are moving on up in the world.

Springdale Elementary School held a walkthrough celebration for their fifth grade students heading off to middle school.

The students received a medal, and cheers from the faculty and their family members.

Springdale principal Cami Hamlin said they just wanted to celebrate the students.

"They have worked so hard this year during a pandemic and they're just amazing kids," Hamlin said. "Some of them have been here since Pre-K and kindergarten and we've had some that just came this year, but every single one of them just had a phenomenal year, very resilient, so we wanted to celebrate them and celebrate them big."

Hamlin says seeing the students leave was emotional for her, but she knows they'll have great success in middle school.