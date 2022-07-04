State aid arrives in Macon to help with storm cleanup

After Mayor Lester Miller's emergency order Wednesday, a state forestry crew made its way to Macon Thursday.

MACON, Ga. — After two days of storms, it's time to finally start cleaning up. Crews got to work Thursday in the Thornwood area of north Macon.

What was once scattered debris are now organized piles, ready for pickup.

"We stopped, it was like 2:30 the following morning," Macon-Bibb's Public Works Department Head, Tim Wilder, said about the first round of storms Tuesday. "We came back the following morning at 6:30."

Wilder's department has been hard at work since the first round of severe weather.

"We've got help from other departments. Parks and Beautification, the fire department, different departments that have helped along the way, too," Wilder said.

Wednesday, Mayor Lester Miller declared a local state of emergency.

"What that does is it allows the state government -- in particular, Governor Kemp -- to send resources that we may need here in Macon-Bibb County," Miller said.

Thursday, the first of those resources made their way to Macon.

"I toured this area with the Georgia Forestry Commission," Wilder said near Thornwood Drive.

Wilder says the forestry department's chainsaw team will be around the next couple of days breaking down fallen trees.

"It's a tremendous amount of help for us. It helps us complete the work that needs to be done here to where Public Works can go back to our everyday tasks," Wilder said.

While storm cleanup is one of their less-common tasks, Wilder wants his teams to know their work is appreciated.

"I've told them time and time again how much I've appreciated the work that they've done, how much they go above and beyond when it calls for times like this," Wilder said.