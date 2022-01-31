x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

'Some churches can't afford to pay $200': Stormwater fees hit Bibb County churches

The water bill at St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church got an extra charge of $214

MACON, Ga. — Home and business owners across Macon-Bibb County saw an increase on their water bills this month.

It's all thanks to a stormwater fee from the Macon Water Authority. The new monthly charge is $4.99 for homes, but businesses get charged a rate of $4.99 for every 2,200 square feet of impervious surface.

According to the Macon Water Authority's website, "impervious surface" means anything rain can't soak through: mostly roofs and parking lots.

Willie Finney, Sr. is the pastor at St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church. He said he was never told about the new fee.

"All of a sudden, we get an extra bill for $214 more," he said.

Finney is working with the Water Authority to put together a town hall so other pastors can voice their concerns. He's worried some churches may not be able to foot the bill.

"We need [a] better drainage storm system. We need better because we had problems downtown where some of them fell in," Finney said. "I still think they should've had a meeting with the churches and let them know, because some churches can't afford to pay $200."

13WMAZ asked the Macon Water Authority for reaction, but Director Joey Leverette was not available for comment.

Businesses can get up to 50% off their stormwater fees if they meet certain criteria. Adding detention ponds, 'rain gardens' and educating people on runoff are all options. 

A complete list of all the stormwater credits is available on the Water Authority's website. If you think you're eligible for credits, you can apply here.

Related Articles

In Other News

Atlanta couple buys historic Macon County wedding venue