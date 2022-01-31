'Some churches can't afford to pay $200': Stormwater fees hit Bibb County churches

The water bill at St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church got an extra charge of $214

MACON, Ga. — Home and business owners across Macon-Bibb County saw an increase on their water bills this month.

It's all thanks to a stormwater fee from the Macon Water Authority. The new monthly charge is $4.99 for homes, but businesses get charged a rate of $4.99 for every 2,200 square feet of impervious surface.

According to the Macon Water Authority's website, "impervious surface" means anything rain can't soak through: mostly roofs and parking lots.

Willie Finney, Sr. is the pastor at St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church. He said he was never told about the new fee.

"All of a sudden, we get an extra bill for $214 more," he said.

Finney is working with the Water Authority to put together a town hall so other pastors can voice their concerns. He's worried some churches may not be able to foot the bill.

"We need [a] better drainage storm system. We need better because we had problems downtown where some of them fell in," Finney said. "I still think they should've had a meeting with the churches and let them know, because some churches can't afford to pay $200."

13WMAZ asked the Macon Water Authority for reaction, but Director Joey Leverette was not available for comment.

Businesses can get up to 50% off their stormwater fees if they meet certain criteria. Adding detention ponds, 'rain gardens' and educating people on runoff are all options.